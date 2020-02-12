Market Overview

High Grade Hemp Seed Introduces New CBG Hemp Strain To US Farmers
Benzinga Cannabis  
February 12, 2020 4:56pm   Comments
High Grade Hemp Seed Introduces New CBG Hemp Strain To US Farmers

By Jelena Martinovic.

High Grade Hemp Seed, a provider of high-CBD hemp seeds, said Monday that it's releasing Matterhorn CBG, a new, boutique CBG-rich cultivar from Europe, worldwide. 

The company said it teamed up with Swiss Cannabinoid, a researcher and developer of cannabis sativa genetics, and answered the growing demand for high-CBG genetics among American hemp farmers by introducing the new strain. 

Swiss Cannabinoid founder Matthias Ghidossi joined with European geneticists and a Swiss pharmaceutical company on trials to create Matterhorn CBG, a varietal registered under Phylos Galaxy.

"We chose to focus on CBG due to its powerful efficacy in early trials. Over the past few years, more and more research has been conducted to understand the value of CBG,” Ghidossi said in a statement.

 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

 

Posted-In: CBD CBG Hemp High Grade Hemp SeedCannabis Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

