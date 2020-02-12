High Grade Hemp Seed Introduces New CBG Hemp Strain To US Farmers

By Jelena Martinovic.

High Grade Hemp Seed, a provider of high-CBD hemp seeds, said Monday that it's releasing Matterhorn CBG, a new, boutique CBG-rich cultivar from Europe, worldwide.

The company said it teamed up with Swiss Cannabinoid, a researcher and developer of cannabis sativa genetics, and answered the growing demand for high-CBG genetics among American hemp farmers by introducing the new strain.

Swiss Cannabinoid founder Matthias Ghidossi joined with European geneticists and a Swiss pharmaceutical company on trials to create Matterhorn CBG, a varietal registered under Phylos Galaxy.

"We chose to focus on CBG due to its powerful efficacy in early trials. Over the past few years, more and more research has been conducted to understand the value of CBG,” Ghidossi said in a statement.

