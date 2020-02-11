Vape Hardware Producer Greentank Appoints Former Dyson Exec As Chief Engineering Officer
Vape hardware producer Greentank has snagged former Dyson Engineering Manager Pete Duckett as the company’s new chief engineering officer. Duckett, an expert in structural engineering and thermo-fluid analysis, will lead the company’s R&D efforts.
The company also announced the opening of a new vape device testing lab -- the first of its kind in North America -- where Greentank’s R&D team will leverage cutting edge vaporizer equipment to produce proprietary hardware and engage in state-of-the-art rapid prototyping.
“Pete brings to Greentank 16+ years of engineering acumen honed at one of the world’s top brands,” said Greentank CEO Dustin Koffler. “We are thrilled to have him at the R&D helm, advancing our mission to design and manufacture the world’s safest and best-designed vape devices.”
Greentank, which white labels its hardware to licensed producers across North America, is funded by Casa Verde Capital, the cannabis investment fund co-founded by Ted Chung, Karan Wadhera and Snoop Dogg, and Green Acre Capital.
Posted-In: Casa Verde Capital Dyson Engineering Greentank Pete DuckettCannabis News Management Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.