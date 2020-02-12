Market Overview

From 3 Michelin Stars To Marijuana: Aaron Keefer Joins Cannabis Company
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2020 11:00am
As cannabis moves further mainstream, the lead gardener of the famed, 3 Michelin-star restaurant The French Laundry, Aaron Keefer, is leaving his food-industry job to enter the world of cannabis.

In the restaurant world Keefer built a reputation as one of the most respected gardeners in the industry.

Now, he’s moved to become vice president of cannabis cultivation and operations at Sonoma Hills Farm, a high-end craft cannabis farm located in the Sonoma Valley that brings premium craft cannabis to the farm-to-table lifestyle.

“I see this as a great venture that will allow me to work on my skills at the highest level, with the best people," Keefer told Benzinga. "Sonoma Hills Farm is creating a world-class, modern cannabis and culinary farm with the highest standards of sustainability. It's an opportunity too good to pass up.”

Michelin stars and cannabis. Photo by Javier Hasse.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

