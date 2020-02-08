Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akerna Inks Deal With PAX Labs For Transparency, Safety Tracking
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2020 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Akerna Inks Deal With PAX Labs For Transparency, Safety Tracking

Earlier this week, Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), a global regulatory compliance tech company in the cannabis space, announced it had come to an agreement with consumer tech brand PAX Labs to help the company deliver supply chain analytics that prioritize transparency and customer safety.

As part of its work with PAX, Akerna captured multiple insights to help the company better understand its customers and derive actionable insights to improve the customer experience, including analytics and business intelligence which has been hard to obtain industry-wide.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

PAX has implemented Akerna’s Business Intelligence and API solution, which is a new Akerna Infrastructure as a Service tool (IAS) launched last  July. To date, the company has worked with several businesses to drive better decision making and improve customer-centric experiences using analytics and business intelligence.

“At our core," Akerna's CEO Jessica Billingsley told Benzinga, "Akerna provides data-driven technology solutions that help clients make smarter decisions. We are thrilled to be working with PAX Labs to deliver intelligent supply chain analytics that can help them improve how they connect with customers, access vendor insights, and better understand consumer and supply chain trends.”

Image by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: Jessica Billingsley PAX PAX LabsCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KERN)

12 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
5 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
The War Against Cannabis Is Over (If We Want It)
36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
6 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
30 Top Cannabis Executives, Insiders, and Experts Set To Appear At The 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In Miami
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.35
-0.2354
- 3.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.31
-0.317
- 2.73%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.07
-0.395
- 2.4%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$332.24
-1.69
- 0.51%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga