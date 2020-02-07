Coda Signature Expands Colorado Product Line With 6 Distillates

By Jelena Martinovic.

Colorado-based Coda Signature — a maker of cannabis-infused edibles, all-natural topicals and concentrates for medicinal and adult-use markets — announced a new line of distillates this week for the Colorado market.

The line of six distillates has three with combinations of THC and CBD and three that are THC-only.

The products come in half-gram vaporizer cartridges, and consumers can choose among three formulations of terpenes and cannabinoids: Uplift, Balance and Calm.

“We develop our distillates with care, using the latest technology to create the best consumption experience,” David Hand, Coda Signature’s director of extraction, said in a statement.

The CO2 cannabis distillate is created by using carbon dioxide supercritical fluid extraction technology.

Coda Signature products are available in more than 800 dispensaries in Colorado and California, according to the company.

The distillate crafter participated in the 2019 High Times Colorado Cannabis Cup and won the first place in CBD Vape Pens & Cartridges for the Balance CBD Vape Cartridge.

“Coda Signature’s success shows we can step into a new product category or market and bring the same level of innovation and excellence,” Marji Chimes, Coda Signature's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“With the expansion of our new distillate line, we continue to reach more consumers with the quality products that are synonymous with the Coda Signature brand.”

