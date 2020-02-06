Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Measure Opposing Labor Peace Agreement For MRA License Rule Moves
MITECHNEWS  
February 06, 2020 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Measure Opposing Labor Peace Agreement For MRA License Rule Moves

On a party-line 6-3 vote, the Michigan Senate Regulatory Reform Committee reported out a concurrent resolution to oppose labor peace agreements being a requirement a company must meet to be eligible for licensing under the Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s permanent rules.

The measure is sponsored by committee chair Aric Nesbitt (R-Lawton), who has compared the labor peace agreement requirement to paying an organized crime syndicate to be free from “harassment” from the syndicate itself.

Tim Griemel, of AFSCME Council 25 testified against the resolution, arguing that the targeted rule wasn’t as draconian as its detractors claimed and the way it’s described in SCR 18 is inaccurate.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Emerging Market ETFs Commodities Markets ETFs

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.69
0.03
+ 0.26%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.70
-0.03
- 0.18%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.72
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$332.81
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga