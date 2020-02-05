This $129 CBD Pillow Promises Overnight Microdoses

CBD Pillow, a Camarillo, California-based company launched a memory foam pillow this week with CBD-infused fabric.

Users are expected to get microdoses of CBD during their sleep with the aim of sustained and more restful sleep.

With a patent-processed method called microencapsulation, microscopic drops of CBD are bonded to the pillow's fabric. Friction makes these capsules burst, progressively releasing their content. Released CBD is absorbed by hair follicles and skin and is intended to deliver a relaxing and calm sleep.

The product retails for $129; refill covers are $59. Each pillow includes an average of 170 milligrams of CBD, according to the company.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"We were searching for a safe, natural solution to help people get the rest they so desperately need, and we found that solution in CBD. With the CBD Pillow, we can now provide the highest quality CBD, in the easiest, least intrusive way, so that everyone can experience the benefits of CBD," CEO Michael Hughes said in a statement.

"And with microencapsulation technology, we've pioneered a pillow that benefits everyone — from a seasoned CBD lover to a first time tester."

Let us know what you think about the CBD pillow via Twitter.

Photo courtesy of CBD Pillow.