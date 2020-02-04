The Historic Fontainebleau Hotel Takes On A New Decade, Welcoming A Cannabis Event For The First Time Ever

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach is one of those places where history becomes legend. Built in 1954 after the designs of renowned architect Morris Lapidus, this Miami landmark became an instant icon since the moment it opened its gates.

This year, the hotel’s history will be marked by yet another unprecedented event. On Feb. 24-25, the Fontainebleau will welcome Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference, a high-profile event in which industry investors and insiders will get together to learn and discuss the cannabis industry in an exchange that will feature some of biggest names in the business.

The Fontainebleau became especially famous during the 1950s for being a favourite destination for musical legend Frank Sinatra. Aside from choosing it for his vacations, the hotel became a set for the 1959 movie A Whole In The Head, in which Ol' Blue Eyes played the leading part. Sinatra’s footprint can be found at the Fontainebleau in a special homage gallery dedicated to his memory.

Following Sinatra’s footsteps, the Fontainebleau went on to become the chosen holiday spot for many other members of the Las Vegas royalty group “The Rat Pack”, which included Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Bing Crosby, Shirley MacLaine and Humphrey Bogart.

An overwhelming number of legendary entertainers have walked the hotel’s floors. The entire venue was the set for Jerry Lewis’ 1960 comedy The Bellboy, and its grounds are featured in the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger. Since then, many other iconic film and TV shows feature the hotel as one of its shooting locations, including Brian Di Palma’s 1983 crime epic Scarface and the fourth season of The Sopranos.

But we’re in 2020 now, and the Fontainebleau is ready for a new decade. And, with it, the first cannabis event ever to be hosted at the legendary venue, Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference, will be the honoree.

This marks a before and after for both the Fontainebleau and the cannabis industry worldwide. Amongst its keynote speakers, the conference will feature some of the industry’s newly-made legends, including Bruce Linton, founder of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and co-founder of Tweed Marijuana Inc., Kim Rivers CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF) and Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder & CEO of Columbia Care Inc. (OTC: CCHWF).

No other venue is a better place to meet and interact with the players that will become cannabis’ legends of tomorrow.

Lead image by Acroterion via Wikimedia Commons.

Photo in body by Gottscho-Schleisner, Inc., 1955.