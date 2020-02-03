Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of January 27th – February 2nd, 2020.

Without further ado, let's get started.

At One Point in Time, “Cannabis Stocks” and “Undervalued” Would Have been Considered an Oxymoron

2019’s large market downswing has some Pot Stocks currently trading below book value. The fundamentals of many top Cannabis Stocks are now appealing to value investors.

The Rapidly Rising Psychedelics Industry Could Give Cannabis a Run for its Money in 2020

Cannabis industry titan Bruce Linton and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary are backing the new Psychedelics startup MindMed.

MediPharm Sues HEXO Over Alleged Breach of Contract for Nonpayment

MediPharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FRA: MLZ) announced that the company filed a $9.8 million lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) (FRA: 74H). In response to the lawsuit news, PI Financial analyst cut his price target on LABS stock.

Evolve Doubts Pot Stocks Will Return to Highs of March 2019

Citing the rocky rollout of adult-use legalization in Canada, continued uncertainty south of the border and the steep declines experienced by many Marijuana Stocks, Toronto-based Evolve ETFs announced it’s bowing out of the cannabis business by shutting down both of its Cannabis ETFs.

MMEN Stock Rallies on Executive Shakeup, Can MedMen Turn Things Around or is it Too Late?

MedMen (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FRA: 0JS) announced its co-founder Adam Bierman will step down as CEO of the company and surrender his super-voting shares. It’s also been reported that MedMen has retained a turnaround firm to try and save the company. A leaked email shows MedMen attempting to settle debt with its creditors by offering to issue them free trading stock. Can they turn it around?

The U.S. Cannabis Market Enters 2020 With Plenty of Catalysts

We’ve delved into these three smaller U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) poised to benefit from existing medical cannabis states approving expanded adult-use sales. All three MSOs currently have a strong buy consensus rating and over 70% upside potential.

At Long Last, Some Canadian Marijuana Stocks Will Be Delivering the Green

While this does mean that most brand-name Pot Stocks in Canada will continue to produce losses throughout 2020, there are a few exceptions. Although Wall Street‘s consensus profit estimates remain highly fluid in the cannabis space, the following five Canadian Cannabis Stocks are expected to be profitable in 2020.

The Investor Agreed to Purchase 14,044,944 Units at a Price of $7.12

Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) (FRA: 10E) announced that it closed its previously announced strategic investment from an institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds of $100,000,001.

Liberty Health Reported Revenue Growth of 51% Over Last Quarter and 403% Over Q3 2019

Liberty Health (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) (FRA: S6UQ) experienced another quarter of strong financial and operational growth highlighted by impressive net revenue for the third quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2019, of $16,122,254 and $32,270,471, respectively.

Shares of Canopy Growth Upgraded as Investor Sentiment Continues to Shift

Shares of Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) along with most of the top names in the cannabis sector rallied after BMO Capital Markets analysts released a bullish research note on the company.

