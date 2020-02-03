Market Overview

Cannabis Company From The Earth Launches In Michigan
Benzinga Cannabis  
February 03, 2020 10:53am   Comments
By Jelena Martinovic.

Cannabis lifestyle company From The Earth Inc., the U.S. cannabis lifestyle company has struck its first retail licensing agreeement outside California, in Pulaski Township, Michigan.

The newly opened dispensary is run by Michigan-based Comco, LLC, a licensed cannabis company that's operating as From The Earth Provisioning Center. 

Over 284,000 Michigan residents are medical cannabis cardholders.

The state's recreational cannabis market could reach $1.7 billion in annual sales at maturity, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"We are thrilled to provide Michigan residents with the tools to unlock the benefits of cannabis," CEO Dan Zaharoni told Benzinga. "We look forward to working with Comco to expand From The Earth's footprint and ensure residents have access to the highest-quality cannabis products."

The new From The Earth Provisioning Center is located at 11990 Pulaski Road in Hanover, Michigan.  

 

Posted-In: Comco From The Earth

