Fmr. Merida Capital Partner Peter Rosenberg Joins Viridian Capital Advisors As Head Of M&A

Viridian Capital Advisors announced this week that Peter Rosenberg has joined its investment banking team as its Head of Mergers & Acquisitions.

Rosenberg combined cannabis private equity expertise and investment banking experience. Prior to Viridian, Rosenberg was a partner at cannabis fund Merida Capital Partners. Before that, he spent more than 25 years working in the financial services industry.

Commenting on this addition, Viridian’s president Scott Greiper told Benzinga, “The cannabis and hemp industries are going through a massive evolution in regard to re-valuation of public companies, re-allocation of capital between industry sectors, restructurings of balance sheets/assets to focus on core growth and constantly changing legislative and legal landscapes.”

In this context, Greiper feels there is “a persistent need by industry operators for capital, strategy and M&A, and the investment bankers to advise them.” And, while acknowledging an increasing number of investment banks are entering the space, he thinks few have the cannabis and/or hemp industry experience and tenure to truly understand the changing industry dynamics.

“Peter Rosenberg uniquely brings both cannabis private equity expertise and deep investment banking experience to his new position as Head of M&A for Viridian Capital. This is a rare combination of cannabis/hemp industry knowledge and financial transactions skills and will bring great value to our practice and to our clients,” Greiper said.

