Consulting And Communications Agency BPCM Launches Cannabis Division

BPCM, a strategic consulting and communications agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, recently announced it has launched a cannabis division.

The division will be focused on advising and educating brands on how to position their products for today's lifestyle consumers, while also offering the firm’s core services – multi-faceted communication strategies, event management, celebrity and influencer engagement, and digital services.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

The agency will connect cannabis companies with lifestyle industry thought leaders and facilitate introductions to potential brand partners, media and purpose-driven organizations, as well as hone messaging around sustainability-related efforts and goals, a representative explained.

“Cannabis is edgy, cannabis is relevant," Lisa Gabor, division director, told Benzinga. "The luxury industry thrives on edgy and relevant, breaking codes and nixing norms. Today, thankfully, that's happening in a very mindful way. And, it aligns with the way we're seeing cannabis—hemp used for clothing and footwear, CBD, THC and other cannabinoids used for beauty, wellness and other new products with purpose. It's an exciting time to be speaking to forward-looking lifestyle companies, helping them figure out where they fit in the market, what products speak to their brand.”