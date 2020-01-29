Zelira Therapeutics Will Partner With The Parkinson's Foundation

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ZLD) (OTC: ZLDAF) declared Tuesday a partnership with the Parkinson's Foundation to find out how patients with Parkinson’s disease comprehend and use medical cannabis and hemp-derived therapies.

Last year, the company was a part of the Medical Cannabis Conference organized by the Parkinson’s Foundation, and now it will help create a survey to analyze the use and noticed positive effects of medical cannabis in people with Parkinson’s disease.

Under this partnership, Zelira and Parkinson’s Foundation plan to collaborate on the creation of this survey and analyze the gathered insights in relation to a future clinical trial on the safety and efficacy of medical cannabis in people who suffer from Parkinson’s disease.

In addition, Zelira solely will use the survey results to support future creation of clinically tested medical cannabis and hemp-derived CBD medicine for people with the disease, and also offer information to people with Parkinson’s concerning their treatment alternatives.

Tom Borger, Chief Business Officer at Zelira, who participated as a thought leader in the Parkinson's Medical Cannabis Conference, said, "The challenge for people with Parkinson's is clear, as there is a lack of definitive studies informing clinicians and patients with Parkinson's about the safety and efficacy of medical cannabis. One of the objectives of the survey and this collaboration is to provide guidance to people with Parkinson about the need for clinically validated medical marijuana and hemp-derived CBD medicines that might address their symptoms."