Vireo Health Expands Partnership With Leaf Trade To 4 States

Cannabis company Vireo Health International, Inc. (CNSX:VREO) (OTC: VREOF) announced Tuesday the expansion of its collaboration with Leaf Trade in order to enable a wholesale order and fulfillment management platform in four states.

As Vireo plans to extend its services across the nation, Leaf Trade’s sales platform enables the company’s wholesale business to come online in new markets much faster.

Vireo utilizes Leaf Trade platform to handle its wholesale purchases in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and other states.

The main advantage of Leaf Trade’s technology platform is its omni-channel feature thanks to which companies don’t need to take purchases from various sources of inquires like calls, emails and texts. The platform also offers professional sales data reporting, and makes it simpler for cultivators to stay compliant with state-based requirements, the company said.

"As we continue to expand our wholesale operations, Leaf Trade's innovative platform will enhance our sales capabilities and enable us to better serve the hundreds of dispensary customers we work with nationwide," CEO and Founder Kyle Kingsley said in a statement. "Leaf Trade has been an important partner for almost two years and we are excited to expand our partnership into new markets."

Vireo Health’s stock closed Tuesday’s session at $1.09 per share.