Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vireo Health Expands Partnership With Leaf Trade To 4 States
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2020 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Vireo Health Expands Partnership With Leaf Trade To 4 States

Cannabis company Vireo Health International, Inc. (CNSX:VREO) (OTC: VREOF) announced Tuesday the expansion of its collaboration with Leaf Trade in order to enable a wholesale order and fulfillment management platform in four states.

As Vireo plans to extend its services across the nation, Leaf Trade’s sales platform enables the company’s wholesale business to come online in new markets much faster.

Vireo utilizes Leaf Trade platform to handle its wholesale purchases in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and other states.

See Also: CB2 Insights Partners With Vireo Health To Help Advance Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

The main advantage of Leaf Trade’s technology platform is its omni-channel feature thanks to which companies don’t need to take purchases from various sources of inquires like calls, emails and texts. The platform also offers professional sales data reporting, and makes it simpler for cultivators to stay compliant with state-based requirements, the company said.

"As we continue to expand our wholesale operations, Leaf Trade's innovative platform will enhance our sales capabilities and enable us to better serve the hundreds of dispensary customers we work with nationwide," CEO and Founder Kyle Kingsley said in a statement. "Leaf Trade has been an important partner for almost two years and we are excited to expand our partnership into new markets."

Vireo Health’s stock closed Tuesday’s session at $1.09 per share.

Posted-In: Kyle Kingsley Leaf TradeCannabis News Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VREOF)

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Ohio
New Cannabis Products: The 2nd Gen PAX Era, Low-THC Pre-Rolls And A Wireless Charging Vape
CB2 Insights Partners With Vireo Health To Help Advance Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial
Low-THC Pre-Rolled Line, Vireo Health's New Bet
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.41
0.1112
+ 0.64%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$328.46
1.58
+ 0.48%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.98
0.0312
+ 0.26%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.99
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga