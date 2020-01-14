CB2 Insights Partners With Vireo Health To Help Advance Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

CB2 Insights (CSE: CBII) (OTC: CBIIF) said Tuesday it has partnered with Vireo Health International Inc. (CNSX: VREO) (OTC: VREOF) to improve the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy.

CB2 is supposed to control the protocol development and Investigational New Drug Application straight with the FDA. Upon the favorable completion, Vireo should become one of the industry leaders in cannabis-based topical medication for alleviating pain, the company said.

Vireo will license the company’s Sail technology platform for complete data collection and organization.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Vireo is a cannabis company that understands the importance of full-scale research to prove out the true safety and efficacy of their products as they come to market,” Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights said in a statement. “As we have seen with the FDA over the past year, they are steadfast in ensuring that cannabis-based medicines follow the same protocols as other traditional pharmaceuticals. We are proud to have been chosen to advance that process with Vireo as we move forward with the IND application.”

Kyle Kingsley, M.D. CEO of Vireo Health also commented on the partnership.

“Our partnership with CB2 Insights will help us solidify the understanding and acceptance of cannabis-based medicine by following traditional healthcare protocols to achieve what many others in this space have been unable to do – produce clinical evidence of our products’ efficacy," he said.