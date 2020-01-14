Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CB2 Insights Partners With Vireo Health To Help Advance Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 9:30am   Comments
Share:
CB2 Insights Partners With Vireo Health To Help Advance Medical Cannabis Clinical Trial

CB2 Insights (CSE: CBII) (OTC: CBIIF) said Tuesday it has partnered with Vireo Health International Inc. (CNSX: VREO) (OTC: VREOF) to improve the proof of safety and efficacy for cannabinoid therapy.

CB2 is supposed to control the protocol development and Investigational New Drug Application straight with the FDA. Upon the favorable completion, Vireo should become one of the industry leaders in cannabis-based topical medication for alleviating pain, the company said.

Vireo will license the company’s Sail technology platform for complete data collection and organization.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Vireo is a cannabis company that understands the importance of full-scale research to prove out the true safety and efficacy of their products as they come to market,” Prad Sekar, CEO, CB2 Insights said in a statement. “As we have seen with the FDA over the past year, they are steadfast in ensuring that cannabis-based medicines follow the same protocols as other traditional pharmaceuticals. We are proud to have been chosen to advance that process with Vireo as we move forward with the IND application.”

Kyle Kingsley, M.D. CEO of Vireo Health also commented on the partnership.

“Our partnership with CB2 Insights will help us solidify the understanding and acceptance of cannabis-based medicine by following traditional healthcare protocols to achieve what many others in this space have been unable to do – produce clinical evidence of our products’ efficacy," he said.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBIIF + VREOF)

Low-THC Pre-Rolled Line, Vireo Health's New Bet
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
CB2 Insights Partners With FCM Global To Help Medical Marijuana R&D In Colombia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.33
0.005
+ 0.03%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.79
+ 0%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.85
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$327.92
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga