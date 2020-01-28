Market Overview

Ocean Grown Ventures Appoints Wayne Nasby As COO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Ocean Grown Ventures, a California-based, science-focused cannabis company offering wellness solutions that meet pharmaceutical manufacturing standards, continues to bolster its executive team, this time with the appointment of Wayne Nasby as chief operating officer.

Nasby has more than 30 years of experience across pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality management systems and regulatory compliance for the biotech, regulated cannabis and pharmaceutical industries. He’s also an FDA U.S. Agent representative for international pharmaceutical companies.

"Wayne Nasby’s addition is critical as we seek to improve the quality and standard of full-spectrum hemp-based CBD and THC products on the market today," said Jerry Katz, founder and chief executive officer of Ocean Grown Ventures.

In December, Ocean Grown Ventures announced a strategic partnership with global medical cannabis company Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries. The companies have since launched their full spectrum hemp CBD brand, Tikva.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Posted-In: Ocean Grown Ventures Panaxia Pharmaceutical IndustriesCannabis News Management Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

