Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Conclave 2020 Dubbed The 'Rebels Of Davos'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 5:07pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Conclave 2020 Dubbed The 'Rebels Of Davos'

Last week, the Cannabis Conclave took place in Davos, Switzerland. The event was dubbed by some as the "rebellious side" of Davos.

The Conclave was hosted by the Consumer Choice Center and Prohibition Partners.

"The event featured industry leaders, investors and policy makers from over 25 different countries. The purpose of the event is to continue to fuel the legalization debate internationally," David Clement, North American Affairs Manager at Consumer Choice Center, told Benzinga.

Legalizing Cannabis

"Fueling the legalization debate, and the advancement of legalization, requires three things," Clement said. "First, we need policy makers who are open to the idea, and who realize that the war on drugs is failing. Second, we need entrepreneurs who want to enter the legal space and meet the demand of consumers and patients."

Clement said the industry needs investors to help catapult it forward so it can expand, and ultimately stamp out the black market.

"That is why we bring those three groups together in Davos. One headline called us the 'Rebels of Davos,' explaining that the Cannabis Conclave is the sharper, more daring edge of what goes on during the World Economic Forum," Clement said.

The team is committed to returning in 2021.

Listen to Yaël Ossowski and Clement on Consumer Choice Radio discuss the Cannabis Conclave further here: https://consumerchoicecenter.org/radio/ep3/

Related Links:

Davos 2020 Cannabis Conclave: Uncovering The Future Of The European Market

Cannabis Industry Gathers In Davos: 'No Silver Bullet Gets Rid Of An Illegal Product'

Photo by Justin Aikin on Unsplash

Posted-In: David Clement DavosCannabis Events Global Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + MJ)

4 Reasons To Buy Aurora Cannabis Stock
A Leading Cannabis PR Firm Shares Its Top Picks For Journalists To Follow On Twitter
Willie Nelson Is The Hero That The Cannabis Industry Needs
Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CanEx Investment Summit In NY, Feb 18
PreMarket Prep Recap: Calm In The Eye Of The Storm
These Cannabis Reports Show Vast Differences Across States, Wholesale Price, Dispensaries Per Capita
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.99
0.286
+ 4.27%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.30
0.46
+ 2.73%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.98
0.2412
+ 2.05%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$326.88
3.37
+ 1.04%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga