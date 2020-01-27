Canonic Partners With Hadassah Medical Center For Pre-Clinical Studies To Help Cannabis Product Development

Canonic, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (TASE:EVGN) (NASDAQ: EVGN) announced Monday a collaboration with Hadasit, Hadassah Medical Center Technology Transfer Company, for pre-clinical research to back the development of its anti-inflammatory medical cannabis products.

Evogene is an Israeli company that works on creating new ways to enhance crop quality and productivity, relying on plant genomics. Canonic creates medical cannabis products via computational predictive biology platform.

The research will be done by the laboratory of Prof. Reuven Or in Hadassah Medical Center, “screening Canonic's Cannabis core collection in inflammatory in-vitro models,” aiming to help the progress of Cannonic’s unique cannabis varieties with anti-inflammatory features.

The information collected from these researches will be processed by Evogene’s CPB platform to guide Canonic in the further creation of its Precise product line, concentrating on particular medical conditions such as inflammation and pain.

"We are proud to begin working with Prof. Or and his team,” Dr. Arnon Heyman, Canonic's CEO said in a statement. "The data we will obtain from these studies is a significant step forward in the development of our medical cannabis products. This data is expected to be integrated into our computational platform during this year, directing the development of our unique Cannabis varieties in its Precise product line. Looking forward, we believe this agreement will be the beginning of an ongoing relationship with Hadassah and will facilitate additional activities in the future."

Prof. Reuven Or and Dr. Osnat Almogi-Hazan said, "It is our privilege to undertake the testing of Canonic's unique Cannabis collection on immune cell function. We strongly believe that only pre-clinical investigation of Cannabis chemotypes will allow the successful incorporation of disease-specific Cannabis treatments into the clinic."