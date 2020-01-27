These Cannabis Reports Show Vast Differences Across States, Wholesale Price, Dispensaries Per Capita

Cannabis dispensary chain Verilife recently published a white paper researching the relationships between state population and number of cannabis dispensaries. The firm looked into in 36 states where some form of cannabis is legally sold.

States And Cities With The Most Cannabis Dispensaries Per Capita

The states that rank among the ones with the highest rate of dispensaries per capita fall into two main categories: those that have legalized cannabis early on, and those with very low population density.

Oregon, being one of the first states to legalize medical cannabis, ranks as the one with the largest amount of dispensaries per capita, with 16.5 dispensaries for every 100,000 people.

Oklahoma, Montana, Colorado and Alaska follow.

Graph courtesy of Verilife

Pricing Differences Between States

Cannabis wholesaler LeafLink released a report comparing wholesale prices of cannabis products across 10 legal states. As a refference, the firm reported that on average, retail prices are set 64% higher than wholesale prices across the studied states, which include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington State.

When comparing product prices between states, Washington State came in as the jurisdiction with the best prices because of its mature market and product oversaturation. Oregon, Arizona and Colorado follow in the list. Maryland and Alaska came in last, as the states with the most expensive cannabis products.

The firm also published the pricing rankings for the ten states, according to five different product categories:

Courtesy of LeafLink/Cannabis Pricing Guide.

In some product categories, pricing had a great influence on sales. Pre-rolls and cartridges, for instance, where the most clear examples, in which 69% and 52% of sales, respectively, occurred for products within the lowest 20% pricing range.