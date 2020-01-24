Dermatology Company Obtains Cannabis Research License

Commercial dermatology company Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CTX) (OTC: CRRTF) said Friday its subsidiary INTEGA Skin Sciences Inc. has obtained a cannabis research license by Health Canada. The license enables the company to have cannabis for research and development purposes.

INTEGA’s new research license is already in effect, allowing the company to advance its R&D programs and reduce the time to market, according to the press release.

In addition, the company announced its plans to create CBD-infused topical products under its skincare brands, and for this purpose, it may utilize its proprietary transdermal delivery technologies at its Québec facility.

"The issuance of the Research License represents an important milestone in Crescita's strategic plan," said Serge Verreault, Crescita's President and CEO. "We will now be able to perform in-house development of new cannabinoid based topical products and create patentable science-driven innovation in skincare solutions."

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our product development and innovation efforts," said Isabelle Villeneuve, Vice-President, Strategy, Quality and Innovation. "The Research License opens up many R&D perspectives including new areas of exploration for both general skin concerns and additional therapeutic applications."