Along Michigan-Ohio Border, Morenci Transformed By Marijuana

A low-slung building on the outskirts of downtown Morenci still retains the markers of its former life as a soft-serve ice cream shop. Walk-up windows, blue picnic tables for crowds of kids, even a menu tucked away in a back room: two Coney dogs, tater tots and a drink for $6.

But children are no longer allowed inside the building and the ice cream machines have given way to gleaming glass cases. Now it’s an adult-use marijuana dispensary located in the center of small-town Morenci’s cannabis business area, and business is booming.

“We’re making our due diligence to make sure this is going to happen for the community,” said Melvyn Mina, regional manager for Stateline Remedii, as employees packaged marijuana flower in preparation for adult-use sales they’d launch the next day. “We’re very excited. This is a historic moment.”

Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay