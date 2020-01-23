Meet GPS GLOBAL, A New Cannabis Consulting Firm

Two cannabis industry leaders announced Thursday the launch of Gateway Proven Strategies, or GPS Global.

Present for more than 25 years and in 37 countries, GPS is a well positioned consulting firm that addresses the main concerns of the cannabis business. Founded by Bob Hoban and Charles Feldmann, GPS is working with some companies listed in the Fortune 500 and several world leaders, helping to navigate the path of this new rising market.

GPS contains several eminences with varied backgrounds, including pharmaceutical executives, pioneers of the cannabis industry, to lawyers and former leaders of government organizations such as FBI and DEA

Video: Bob Hoban Explores Hemp, An Industry That Generates More Revenue Than The NFL

"I am thrilled to bring a breadth of knowledge and discipline to the business needs of this emerging industry," said Ceci Zak, director of operations for Gateway Proven Strategies. "GPS is helping clients understand the global cannabis marketplace with respect to regulatory frameworks, economics, and social impact. GPS works with clients to bring awareness to the ecological opportunities inherent in hemp, which has the ability to transform corporate sustainability metrics."

GPS offers categories and facilitates partnerships in the search for the maximization of revenue for its customers.

"When the Fortune 500 companies of the world are ready to turn to sustainable hemp-based products and Wall Street looks for real and profitable industry leaders to invest in, we are well-equipped to educate and guide them through that transition," said Charles Feldmann, executive director of Gateway Proven Strategies.