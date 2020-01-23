Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meet GPS GLOBAL, A New Cannabis Consulting Firm

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Meet GPS GLOBAL, A New Cannabis Consulting Firm

Two cannabis industry leaders announced Thursday the launch of Gateway Proven Strategies, or GPS Global.

Present for more than 25 years and in 37 countries, GPS is a well positioned consulting firm that addresses the main concerns of the cannabis business. Founded by Bob Hoban and Charles Feldmann, GPS is working with some companies listed in the Fortune 500 and several world leaders, helping to navigate the path of this new rising market.

GPS contains several eminences with varied backgrounds, including pharmaceutical executives, pioneers of the cannabis industry, to lawyers and former leaders of government organizations such as FBI and DEA

Video: Bob Hoban Explores Hemp, An Industry That Generates More Revenue Than The NFL

"I am thrilled to bring a breadth of knowledge and discipline to the business needs of this emerging industry," said Ceci Zak, director of operations for Gateway Proven Strategies. "GPS is helping clients understand the global cannabis marketplace with respect to regulatory frameworks, economics, and social impact. GPS works with clients to bring awareness to the ecological opportunities inherent in hemp, which has the ability to transform corporate sustainability metrics."

GPS offers categories and facilitates partnerships in the search for the maximization of revenue for its customers.

"When the Fortune 500 companies of the world are ready to turn to sustainable hemp-based products and Wall Street looks for real and profitable industry leaders to invest in, we are well-equipped to educate and guide them through that transition," said Charles Feldmann, executive director of Gateway Proven Strategies.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.48
-0.0703
- 0.56%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.17
-0.1001
- 0.55%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.34
0.0088
+ 0.12%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$330.95
-0.4
- 0.12%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga