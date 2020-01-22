Market Overview

Liberty Health Partners With iHeartJane To Offer Enhanced E-Commerce
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2020 12:37pm   Comments
Florida-based dispensary brand Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) plans to enhance its online customer shopping experience by partnering with e-commerce platform iHeartJane.

The platform commonly referred to as Jane allows customers to view partner dispensary menus in real-time, placing orders for in-store pickup. Jane works with over 1,300 dispensaries in 28 states. Liberty has 23 dispensary locations across the Sunshine State.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Liberty's Interim CEO Victor Mancebo said the rollout of the partnership should help with growth in the Florida market by establishing a reliable e-commerce platform for its customers. He added that Jane's integration should improve the ease of the Liberty shopping experience.

"Jane is a fully automated solution that live-streams all of our products in real-time so our patients will know 100 percent of the time where and when their product is available for pickup," Mancebo said.

Posted-In: iheartjane Liberty Health Sciences Inc.Cannabis News Markets Tech

