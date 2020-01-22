Israeli Edibles Producer Cannibble Reaches US With 'The Pelicann' Products

An Israeli-based food-tech developer of cannabis edibles Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. announced Tuesday first sales of its products in the United States.

Cannibble Food-Tech’s "The Pelicann" products were advertised at MJBizCon in December with thousands of visitors having the opportunity to try its CannaShakes and Ice cream. The company said it had a fantastic response to its products, with visitors praising its edibles, flavors brand design and duty-free class packaging.

"We are overwhelmed with the feedback we got from all our visitors at the show," said Cannibble CBO Ziv Turner. "The number of leads we got for sales, distribution and local THC manufacturing is stunning. We have our hands full with work for the next months."

CEO Yoav Bar Joseph said, “Prior to the show we have signed a first major distribution agreement for our CBD products of 4.8 M$ in 24 months."

At the time of the show, Cannibble commenced the sale of its CBD and Hemp seeds products in Las Vegas at the REY Las Vegas kiosk across the Cosmopolitan Hotel. The company plans to launch more locations like that across the U.S.

"According to the thousands of visitors, we have with no doubt hit the right flavors, texture and taste of the samples products they have tried,” Elad Barkan, Cannibble's CTO and Chef said in a statement. "The Salted caramel, Sugar free coffee CannaShakes and the vanilla ice-cream were our biggest hits. On the first day we run out of a full day of stock within 90 min. people stood in line. It was incredible."