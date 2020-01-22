Canopy Growth Appoints Judy Schmeling As Chair Of Board Of Directors

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) said Wednesday that Judy Schmeling has been hired as chair of its board of directors and Jim Sabia has been appointed in principle as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Sabia’s role will be to observe the board while he and the company finalize the standard Health Canada process related to the hiring, the company said. His professional experience is related to marketing strategies, and he is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and a member of its executive management committee.

Schmeling has been a member of the Canopy’s board of directors since November, and is chair of the audit committee, also serving on the board of directors of two Fortune 500 companies: Constellation Brands and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY). Previously, she was a COO at HSN Inc. and the president of HSN’s Cornerstone Brands.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Judy Schmeling as our Chair of the Board of Directors and to welcome Jim to the Board," David Klein, Canopy Growth CEO said in a statement. "Judy's leadership experience in highly competitive industries will be instrumental as we focus the business on its core priorities. Both Judy and Jim's contributions will be extremely valuable as we continue the journey of building iconic brands."

Canopy Growth's stock traded 1.8% higher at $24.59 per share during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

