Canopy Growth, Fire & Flower Among Companies Bidding To Operate New Brunswick's Cannabis Sales
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 2:34pm   Comments
New Brunswick has attracted interest from companies that submitted proposals to operate the Canadian province's retail, wholesale and e-commerce sales of recreational cannabis.

The eight proposals to manage the province’s adult-use retail system that came before the deadline for submission were from the following companies:

  • Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC)
  • Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC: FFLWF)
  • Green Stop Cannabis
  • Kiaro Brands
  • Loblaw Cos. (TSE: L)
  • New Brunswick Association of Cannabis Distributors
  • RSL NB
  • YSS Corp (CVE: YSS)

New Brunswick will examine the proposals in the upcoming weeks, with the process being supervised by a third-party fairness monitor. 

“The strong interest in our RFP demonstrates that entrepreneurs from across Canada are ready to invest in New Brunswick,” Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves said in a press release.

“Opening this new sector of activity to business is a tangible example of our government’s commitment to energize the private sector.”

In its first six months, Cannabis NB, lost around $12 million, according to The Canadian Press.

Posted-In: Canadian Press New BrunswickCannabis News Retail Sales Markets Media

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

