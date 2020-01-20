Survey: What Could Persuade Europeans To Try CBD?

Among 84% of Europeans surveyed who reported not yet consuming CBD, about one fifth (18%) expected to within the following six months.

While pain management was the most commonly cited reason (40%) among those having used CBD, it was also the most compelling reason (33%) cited by those considering it.

Both relaxation and stress relief (19% apiece) were also identified by nonconsumers as motivating reasons to try it.

Among nonconsumers, while nearly one third (32%) said they would not consider using CBD, a quarter (25%) reported having so far abstained from CBD because they did not know enough about it.

A similar number (26%) described their abstention as a simple lack of interest in CBD.

Image by Julia Teichmann from Pixabay