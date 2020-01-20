Market Overview

Survey: What Could Persuade Europeans To Try CBD?
New Frontier Data  
January 20, 2020 8:38am   Comments
Survey: What Could Persuade Europeans To Try CBD?

  • Among 84% of Europeans surveyed who reported not yet consuming CBD, about one fifth (18%) expected to within the following six months.
  • While pain management was the most commonly cited reason (40%) among those having used CBD, it was also the most compelling reason (33%) cited by those considering it.
  • Both relaxation and stress relief (19% apiece) were also identified by nonconsumers as motivating reasons to try it.
  • Among nonconsumers, while nearly one third (32%) said they would not consider using CBD, a quarter (25%) reported having so far abstained from CBD because they did not know enough about it.
  • A similar number (26%) described their abstention as a simple lack of interest in CBD.

The post Survey: What Could Persuade Europeans To Try CBD? appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image by Julia Teichmann from Pixabay

