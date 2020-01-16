National Expungement Week Announces 2020 Dates, Releases 2019 Impact Report

Organizers for National Expungement Week (N.E.W.), a grassroots movement to clear and/or seal eligible convictions from among the 77 million Americans disenfranchised by criminal records, have announced N.E.W. 2020 will take place Sept. 19-26, 2020.

The group also released a 2019 Impact Report that reviews last fall’s campaign which put 652 people on the path to legal relief, and provided wraparound social and community services, including voter registration, for over 3,000.

“With all eyes on the election this year, we expect N.E.W.’s mission of record clearance and rights restoration will help disenfranchised communities to create additional impact at the polls,” said Torie Marshall, Director of Cage-Free Repair, which leads the coordination of N.E.W.

Check out this video by Seth Rogen promoting the N.E.W.: