Abacus Health Products Are Coming To More Bed Bath & Beyond Shelves
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 10:46am
Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE: ABCS) (OTC: ABAHF) said this week that Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) will increase its distribution of CBDMEDIC products from around 200 stores to more than 1,000 stores across the U.S. 

Bed Bath & Beyond customers will be able to find 12 unique CBDMEDIC SKUs. Three top-selling products  — Back & Neck Ointment, Arthritis Deep Rub Ointment and Muscle & Joint Medicated Pain Relief Spray — will be presented on off-shelf displays that are being added to 780 stores.

With these new store additions, the company's CBDMEDIC products will be accessible in more than 7,800 retail locations in the nation.

Abacus Health made big strides in 2019, including the addition of celebrity endorser and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering — bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

“The significant expansion by Bed Bath & Beyond into substantially all of their retail locations with 12 unique CBDMEDIC SKUs provides strong validation of the success and leadership position that our CBDMEDIC brand has achieved with consumers and retailers,” Abacus CEO Perry Antelman said in a statement.

“We continue to invest in both the CBDMEDIC brand as well as trade support for our retailer partners and look forward to similar expansion into additional stores by our other existing retail partners over the coming months.”

Abacus Health shares were down 0.57% at $4.18 at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of Abacus Health. 

Posted-In: CBD Rob GronkowskiCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

