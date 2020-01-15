Compass Pathways Obtains Patent For Psilocybin Depression Treatment

Mental health care company COMPASS Pathways said Monday it has received a U.S. patent for its method of treating drug-resistant depression using a psilocybin formulation.

The patent includes the use of Compass' synthesized investigational psilocybin formulation COMP360 that targets patients with treatment-resistant depression.

The company previously reported that COMP360 provoked no serious adverse events.

COMPASS is still conducting a Phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression with 216 patients.

"Too many people are suffering with treatment resistant depression. We are committed to developing innovations, such as psilocybin therapy, to address this rapidly growing problem,” George Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Compass, said in a statement.

“Patents help ensure sustainable funding to conduct the highest quality clinical research to bring the best new therapies to patients who urgently need them. If this research demonstrates psilocybin therapy is a safe and effective option for patients, we will price it responsibly with the goal of making it as affordable and accessible as possible."

Photo via Wikimedia.