The Impact Of The Vaping Illness Outbreak On Young Users

The newest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there have been 2,602 people hospitalized due to vaping-related lung injury cases nationwide.

As of Jan. 7, 57 deaths have been confirmed in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

The majority (67%) of patients were male, and the most affected age group is 18-24.

Out of 1,979 hospitalized patients, 82% admitted using THC-containing products and 34% admitted exclusive use of THC-containing products, according to the CDC. Thirty-seven percent said they used nicotine-containing products, and 13% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.

A new study conducted by Harmony Healthcare IT in November examined young vaping consumers’ awareness regarding the vaping-related illness outbreak, as well as their spending habits.

Harmony Healthcare IT questioned 1,843 active vaping users between the ages of 18 and 38.

Feeling Safer When Uninformed?

The study showed that 79% vaping users still believe vaping is safe, and the same percentage of respondents also thought that fewer than 500 people have been sickened by vaping-related illness since April 2019.

It's important to note that, at the time the study was conducted, there were at least 47 deaths reported by CDC and 2,290 cases of vaping-related lung damage.

The illnesses have led 56% of the respondents to consider quitting vaping, according to Harmony Healthcare IT.

Thirty-six percent said they will continue to vape — even if someone they know becomes ill due to vaping.

On the other hand, 50% said they did reduce the amount they vape after the outbreak.

The average spend per month on cannabis vaping products was around $97, whereas nicotine vapers spend an average of $55 per month, according to the study.