What To Know About The Launch Of CBD Brand Saint Jane In Sephora
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 4:00pm   Comments
As of Jan. 10, SAINT JANE's Luxury Beauty Serum ($125) and the Deluxe Travel Luxury Beauty Serum ($38) can be found at more than 280 Sephora locations across the U.S.

Luxury Beauty Serum is formulated with a very high concentration (500mg) of CBD.

Full spectrum CBD it retains all the nutrients from the cannabis plant. CEO and founder Casey Georgeson is on a mission to bring CBD to the forefront as an efficacious ingredient in skincare - much like Vitamin C or Hyaluronic Acid are considered, the company explained.

“And while CBD is definitely the “it ingredient,” it and the cannabis plant are at the core of everything we do,” a company representative said. “The brand is passionate about the molecule and its potential to heal and nourish the skin when partnered with other powerful botanicals.”

Georgeson is "beyond thrilled" to see SAINT JANE in Sephora stores.

"Ten years ago (almost to the day) I started my dream job at Kendo/Sephora developing beauty brands like Kat Von D, Disney for Sephora and Marc Jacobs, so this is a wonderfully full-circle moment for me. I am grateful for the team at Sephora for their vision and leadership in the CBD beauty space," she said.

“At Sephora, we strive to provide clients with the most on-trend and sought-after products," said Cindy Deily, Sephora’s Vice President of Merchandising. “We saw a strong desire for an assortment of prestige CBD offerings, and Saint Jane has been a pioneer in growing the space. With their goal of bringing CBD to the forefront as an efficacious ingredient in prestige skincare, Saint Jane is passionate about education and category innovation and ingredient exploration.

"We are thrilled to bring Saint Jane to select Sephora locations and are excited to introduce more of our community to this new indie brand.”

Images courtesy of Saint Jane.

Saint Jane Sephora Sephora CBD

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

