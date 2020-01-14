Market Overview

This Cannabis Media Company Donated $425K To Cannabis Industry Initiatives Last Year
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 2:05pm   Comments
This Cannabis Media Company Donated $425K To Cannabis Industry Initiatives Last Year

Marijuana Business Daily recently announced it had donated more than $425,000 in cash and in-kind donations to cannabis industry initiatives throughout 2019, through its Industry Giveback Program.

The program was created in 2015 and supports non-profit organizations and professional associations focused on industry building in areas of professional development and inclusion, sustainability and community development, along with continued support for legalization advocacy work across the cannabis industry.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami With North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"The Industry Giveback Program is extremely important to us at MJBizDaily. We are always seeking new ways to continue its growth," said Chris Day, VP External Relations, MJBizDaily.

"To expand donations as the industry evolves -- now including Hemp associations and international growth, is truly extraordinary. The cannabis industry cannot grow responsibly without associations and non-profits ensuring opportunities for professional development and inclusion, sustainability and positive community development, as well as the legalization advocacy work done in the United States and around the world."

Posted-In: Marijuana Business Daily MJBizDailyCannabis News Markets

