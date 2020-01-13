ManifestSeven Acquires Women-Focused Cannabis Delivery Co. Lady Chatterley Health

California-based omnichannel cannabis platform ManifestSeven continues its state-wide expansion, this time with the acquisition of Lady Chatterley Health, a San Francisco-based legal cannabis delivery service focused on high-end women’s products.

The company gives M7 direct entry into the San Fran market, complementing its licensed operations in Oakland and Brisbane. It will be integrated into M7's retail arm, Weden.

"Having direct access to the San Francisco market is a game-changer for us, given the enormous growth opportunities and hundreds of thousands of potential customers," said Pierre Rouleau, M7's Chief Operating Officer. "Lady Chatterley Health has established a loyal following in the Bay Area, and through our omnichannel platform, will maximize its potential."