695,000 Visitors Spending $90 Each: 2019 Numbers From The Largest Dispensary In The World

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTC: PLNHF), the operator of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary, recently announced some preliminary unaudited numbers for its 2019 operations.

In 2019, Planet 13 Las Vegas saw more than 1 million visitors come through its doors.

The company said it’s on track to open its second location in Santa Ana, California in the second half of 2020.

Planet 13 notched revenue of approximately $63 million in 2019 and served an average of 1,900 customers per day and a total of 695,000 customers during the year.

Clients spent an average of $90 each.

Planet 13 is Nevada's highest-grossing dispensary, accounting for close to 9% of Nevada’s total sales in 2019.

"Our Planet 13 SuperStore has become Nevada's most influential dispensary. In 2020, we are focused on increasing our Nevada market share by entering the wholesale market, opening the first SuperStore concept store outside of Nevada, and by continuing to focus on innovation and providing the highest quality cannabis entertainment and shopping experience on the planet," Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13, told Benzinga.

Photo courtesy of Planet 13.