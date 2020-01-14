Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

695,000 Visitors Spending $90 Each: 2019 Numbers From The Largest Dispensary In The World
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 11:11am   Comments
Share:
695,000 Visitors Spending $90 Each: 2019 Numbers From The Largest Dispensary In The World

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTC: PLNHF), the operator of the world’s largest cannabis dispensary, recently announced some preliminary unaudited numbers for its 2019 operations. 

In 2019, Planet 13 Las Vegas saw more than 1 million visitors come through its doors.

The company said it’s on track to open its second location in Santa Ana, California in the second half of 2020.

Planet 13 notched revenue of approximately $63 million in 2019 and served an average of 1,900 customers per day and a total of 695,000 customers during the year. 

Clients spent an average of $90 each. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami With North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering,  bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Planet 13 is Nevada's highest-grossing dispensary, accounting for close to 9% of Nevada’s total sales in 2019.

"Our Planet 13 SuperStore has become Nevada's most influential dispensary. In 2020, we are focused on increasing our Nevada market share by entering the wholesale market, opening the first SuperStore concept store outside of Nevada, and by continuing to focus on innovation and providing the highest quality cannabis entertainment and shopping experience on the planet," Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13, told Benzinga.

Photo courtesy of Planet 13. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLNHF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 18, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.71
-0.0871
- 1.28%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.70
-0.15
- 1.27%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.25
-0.07
- 0.4%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$327.78
-0.14
- 0.04%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga