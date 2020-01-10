Market Overview

Chicago Airports Install Cannabis Amnesty Boxes

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2020 3:24pm   Comments
Chicago Airports Install Cannabis Amnesty Boxes

O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport have installed boxes for passengers to dispose of any cannabis they might have before boarding an airplane in the wake of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois on Jan. 1. 

They're labeled as a "cannabis amnesty box." Although the TSA doesn't target passengers carrying marijuana, cannabis is illegal on flights until it becomes federally legal. 

The boxes are owned by the Chicago Department of Aviation and serviced by Chicago police, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Any weed deposited in the boxes is inventoried and disposed of, the publication reported. 

Travelers won't be arrested at the airports if the cannabis they have falls within the possession limits set by the state's recreational cannabis law. 

Posted-In: Chicago Sun-Times IllinoisCannabis Markets Media

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

