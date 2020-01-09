Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SOL Global Announces Proposed Go-Public Plan For CannCure Via Reverse Takeover By Goldstream Minerals

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
SOL Global Announces Proposed Go-Public Plan For CannCure Via Reverse Takeover By Goldstream Minerals

SOL Global Investments Corp (CSE: SOL) (OTC: SOLCF) and Goldstream Minerals Inc (NEX: GSX.H) announced Wednesday that Goldstream and CannCure Investments Inc, a portfolio company of SOL Global, have entered into a letter of intent Thursday that would have Goldstream acquire a 100% interest in CannCure, resulting in a reverse takeover of Goldstream by the shareholders of CannCure.

This structure would continue the business of CannCure as a vertically integrated cannabis company present in several states.

The entity would be called Bluma Wellness Inc, operating in Florida via One Plant Forida, and in California with premium flower cultivator Northern Emeralds.

"Bluma will continue to execute on its plan to cultivate and deliver to patients and consumers the highest quality cannabis flower and flower derived products in the coveted Florida marketplace via One Plant Florida, and in California with premium flower producer Northern Emeralds," SOL Global CEO Brady Cobb said in a statement. 

"We look forward to setting the benchmark for premium flower in Florida and California, and to delivering strong growth to our shareholders."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

The consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares is based on a $2-million valuation of Goldstream. For the transaction to be completed Goldstream must be delisted from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange, according to the announcement. 

Goldstream and CannCure expect the transaction to close before March 31. 

SOL Global Announces Portfolio Valuation Results

SOL Global separately announced that Duff & Phelps Canada Limited has completed a valuation of the company's portfolio of private and public investments, concluding that the value of the the investment portfolio as of Nov. 30 is between CA$165.2 million ($126 million) and CA$182.4 million, with a midpoint of CA$173.8 million.

Photo from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bluma Wellness CannCure Northern Emeralds One Plant FloridaCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOLCF)

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida
The Week In Cannabis: A Federal Legalization Bill, Earnings Reports And A Tax Hike In California
Therapix Pursues Reverse Merger With CBD Wellness Company Heavenly Rx
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.36
0.1213
+ 1.94%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.62
0.26
+ 1.59%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$326.19
1.77
+ 0.55%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.40
0.05
+ 0.44%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga