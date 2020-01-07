Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest Health Weighs $87.5M Purchase Of Cannabis Retailer Have A Heart

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest Health Weighs $87.5M Purchase Of Cannabis Retailer Have A Heart

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company, said Monday that it is in negotiations to acquire Interurban Capital Group Inc, the owner and operator of Have a Heart.

The preliminary terms of the deal are for an acquisition worth about $87.5 million in Harvest stock and assumption of debt convertible into 205,594 shares of Harvest stock subject to Canadian securities laws. 

Have a Heart has 11 operating dispensaries in California, Washington, and Iowa and seven licenses for retail stores in California.

The deal is subject to the achievement of a definitive agreement, regulatory approval and closing conditions. 

Earlier this month, Harvest Health announced the purchase of a 32,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas from MJardin Group Inc (OTC: MJARF) for $35 million.

Harvest Health shares were down 9.94% at $2.88 at the close Tuesday. 

Posted-In: Have A HeartCannabis M&A Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJARF + HRVSF)

The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Quebec Pulls Back And A Recap Of 2019
Harvest Health & Recreation Buys Nevada Grow Facility From MJardin Group In $35M Deal
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Announced As Keynote Speaker At 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Week In Cannabis: Federal Spending Bill, Vaping Bans And More Corporate Carnage
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 19, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.28
-0.2735
- 2.37%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.22
-0.1443
- 2.27%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.25
-0.2101
- 1.28%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$323.00
-0.735
- 0.23%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga