Green Leaf Appoints Former Top Regulator Of Maryland's Medical Marijuana Industry As EVP

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Green Leaf Innovations Inc (OTC:GRLF) announced this week the assignment of the former top regulator of Maryland’s medical marijuana industry, Joy A. Strand, as Executive Vice President. 

"She is responsible for coordinating the company’s government relations efforts in multiple states," said Kevin Goldberg, Green Leaf’s president and general counsel. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the cannabis industry and compliance. We’re really looking forward to her input for all aspects of our operations.”

Strand said, “I’m very excited about the opportunity. I know I have a lot to offer, but I also know I will have a lot to learn,”

See Also: A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Maryland

Strand stated that she left the commission for personal reasons and the opportunity to join Green Leaf came “well after” her departure.

“I expect that any of the regulators will treat gLeaf the same as any other regulated company,” she said.

Members of the MMCC expressed about this issue.

David Torres, the MMCC's director of communications, told Baltimoe Business Journal the MMCC “does not have any statuary authority to limit ex-employees" from working elsewhere after leaving the commission.

Michael Lord, executive director of the Maryland State Ethics Commission, told the Baltimore Biz Journal that "state law dictates that state employees who leave for another paying job are barred from working specifically on any 'case, contract or matter' that they worked on in their public position."

