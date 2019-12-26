Market Overview

Halo Labs Signs Letter Of Intent To Purchase Canmart Limited In UK Medical Cannabis Play
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2019 11:41am   Comments
Halo Labs Signs Letter Of Intent To Purchase Canmart Limited In UK Medical Cannabis Play

Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTC: AGEEF) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire all of the common shares of the U.K. company Canmart Limited.

It's Halo Labs' first planned international acquisition of an importer and distributor of licensed medicinal cannabis products.

The company said it plans to purchase, partner and apply to attain more national licenses within Europe and other regions to enable direct market access for its products created from cannabis cultivated in Lesotho.

Through Canmart, Halo said hopes to start exports to the U.K. in the second half of 2020.

The transaction size is expected to be CA$6 million ($4.5 million), payable in Halo common shares at a price of CA$0.35 per share, according to the company.

The deal is expected to close in the next 75 days.

"The U.K. is one of the world’s largest individual cannabis markets," Kiran Sidhu, Halo’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. ”Our goal is to become a major player in the U.K. in the coming years. With the quality and cost of medical cannabis we are growing in Lesotho, the acquisition of Canmart will put us in prime position to grow our business as cannabis-based medicinal treatments become more mainstream across Great Britain.”

Halo Labs shares closed Tuesday's session down 4.18% at 20 cents. 

Posted-In: Canmart LimitedCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Aurora Cannabis Trades Down After CCO Cam Battley's Resignation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), announced Saturday that Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley has resigned effective Dec. 20.  Battley joined ... read more

Bruce Linton Talks Psychedelics Investments, Microdosing And LSD: 'The Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelics Is Greater Than Cannabinoids'

Earlier this year, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) co-founder and former CEO Bruce Linton invested in a neuropharmaceutical company, Mind Medicine Inc. MindMed is ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: The Democratization Of Cannabis Investing And Mat Fraser's CBD For Crossfitters

Welcome to another issue of Bulls and Bud of the Week. Changing The Cannabis Game With Growing Talent One of the main reasons I’ve long been an ... read more
