Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
December 23, 2019 9:55am   Comments
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of December 16th – December 22nd, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Aurora Cannabis CCO Cam Battley Jumps Ship As ACB Stock Struggles to Stay Afloat

Battley’s Departure From Aurora Could Be a Warning Sign for Investors

In a rare Saturday afternoon press release, Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) announced that its Chief Corporate Officer (CCO) Cam Battley has resigned from his role with the company.

READ FULL ACB ARTICLE

9. TransCanna Receives Unanimous Support to Approve Lyfted Farms’ Daly Facility Use Permit

Shares of TCAN Stock Soared Nearly 20% Today in Reaction to the Favourable News

TransCanna Holdings (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FSE: TH8) announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms received a unanimous recommendation in support of approving its Daly Project. The Daly Project is a 196,000 Sq Ft Cultivation, Manufacturing & Distribution Facility in Modesto, California.

READ FULL TRANSCANNA ARTICLE

8. Valens GroWorks Issues Q4 Guidance, Revenue Set to Double the Previous Quarter

Valens Saw Significant Growth in its White Label and Cannabis 2.0 Product Sales

Valens GroWorks (TSXV: VGW) (OTCQX: VGWCF) announced revenue guidance for the recently completed fourth quarter of 2019 in the range of $27 million to $30 million.

READ FULL VALENS ARTICLE

7. New Kid on the Block: Hollister Biosciences is Looking to Upend California Cannabis

Hollister Believes They Have What it Takes to Be a Dominant Player in the Golden State

Hollister Biosciences (CSE: HOLL) (FRA: HOB) has the management team, technology, and strategy to become a serious contender for the California cannabis crown.

READ FULL HOLLISTER ARTICLE

6. The Green Organic Dutchman Closes $27.6 Million Bought Deal

36,800,000 Units Were Sold Under the New TGOD Offering

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) has finally closed its bought deal financing announced in late November. The firm closed the bought deal on an oversubscribed basis, raising a gross figure of $27.6 million.

READ FULL TGOD ARTICLE

5. Tilray and Privateer Holdings Close Merger

Tilray Did Not Make Any Cash Payment in Connection With the Merger

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced that it has closed its merger with private equity firm Privateer Holdings. Each Privateer stockholder who acquired shares of Tilray in the merger is subject to a lockup agreement.

READ FULL TILRAY ARTICLE

4. Trulieve Founders Extend Lock-Up on Over 11 Million Shares, TRUL Stock Rebounds

These Trulieve Super-Voting Shares Would Have Come Free in Late January 2020

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is moving past the widely criticized ‘short & distort report’ from Grizzly Research with the company releasing two bullish press releases in a single day.

READ FULL TRULIEVE ARTICLE

3. Curaleaf Announces New $275 Million Non-Dilutive Financing

Shares of CURA Stock Jumped 7% in Reaction to the Funding Announcement

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced that it has received commitments from a syndicate of lenders for the purpose of structuring a new non-dilutive USD $275 million financing.

READ FULL CURALEAF ARTICLE

2. Cannabis Analyst Slaps Zero Dollar Price Target on Top 4 Canadian Pot Stock

Analyst Announces New Sell Rating on ACB Stock and Shockingly Bearish $0 Price Target

In a note to clients, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson placed a ‘Sell’ rating on Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and slapped the company with a $0 per share price target. In other words, the analyst said: “Aurora Cannabis’ equity is effectively worthless.”

READ FULL AURORA ARTICLE

1. Trulieve Hit By Short-Seller Report, CEO Kim Rivers Fires Back, Buy the Dip?

Report By Grizzly Research Accuses Trulieve of Insider Dealing and Fraud

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is facing some serious allegations after a new short-seller report by Grizzly Research was released. Did the short report create a buying opportunity?

READ FULL TRULIEVE ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis stocksCannabis Earnings News Commodities Markets General

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
