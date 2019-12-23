Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of December 16th – December 22nd, 2019.

Battley’s Departure From Aurora Could Be a Warning Sign for Investors

In a rare Saturday afternoon press release, Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) announced that its Chief Corporate Officer (CCO) Cam Battley has resigned from his role with the company.

Shares of TCAN Stock Soared Nearly 20% Today in Reaction to the Favourable News

TransCanna Holdings (CSE: TCAN) (OTC: TCNAF) (FSE: TH8) announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms received a unanimous recommendation in support of approving its Daly Project. The Daly Project is a 196,000 Sq Ft Cultivation, Manufacturing & Distribution Facility in Modesto, California.

Valens Saw Significant Growth in its White Label and Cannabis 2.0 Product Sales

Valens GroWorks (TSXV: VGW) (OTCQX: VGWCF) announced revenue guidance for the recently completed fourth quarter of 2019 in the range of $27 million to $30 million.

Hollister Believes They Have What it Takes to Be a Dominant Player in the Golden State

Hollister Biosciences (CSE: HOLL) (FRA: HOB) has the management team, technology, and strategy to become a serious contender for the California cannabis crown.

36,800,000 Units Were Sold Under the New TGOD Offering

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) has finally closed its bought deal financing announced in late November. The firm closed the bought deal on an oversubscribed basis, raising a gross figure of $27.6 million.

Tilray Did Not Make Any Cash Payment in Connection With the Merger

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced that it has closed its merger with private equity firm Privateer Holdings. Each Privateer stockholder who acquired shares of Tilray in the merger is subject to a lockup agreement.

These Trulieve Super-Voting Shares Would Have Come Free in Late January 2020

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is moving past the widely criticized ‘short & distort report’ from Grizzly Research with the company releasing two bullish press releases in a single day.

Shares of CURA Stock Jumped 7% in Reaction to the Funding Announcement

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced that it has received commitments from a syndicate of lenders for the purpose of structuring a new non-dilutive USD $275 million financing.

Analyst Announces New Sell Rating on ACB Stock and Shockingly Bearish $0 Price Target

In a note to clients, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson placed a ‘Sell’ rating on Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and slapped the company with a $0 per share price target. In other words, the analyst said: “Aurora Cannabis’ equity is effectively worthless.”

Report By Grizzly Research Accuses Trulieve of Insider Dealing and Fraud

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is facing some serious allegations after a new short-seller report by Grizzly Research was released. Did the short report create a buying opportunity?

