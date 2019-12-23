Harborside's Head Of Government Relations Hired To California Cannabis Industry Association Board Of Directors

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) (OTC: HSDEF) reported Monday its head of government relations, Conrad Gregory, was hired to the California Cannabis Industry Association board of directors. Gregory’s term on the CCIA board will commence on Jan. 14.

"We are tremendously proud of Conrad's work on Harborside's behalf and his extensive experience in the cannabis space that has shaped the rules and regulations that govern the industry today," Harborside interim CEO Peter Bilodeau said in a statement. "Conrad has worked for many years advocating for policies that economically and socially facilitate the longevity of the industry, and the entire regulated market could stand to benefit from his appointment."

Harborside’s stock closed Friday’s session 3.85% lower at 50 cents per share.

