'Pushing The Boundaries Of Cannabis Freedom': Southern California's First Drive-Thru Dispensary Opens

Cannabis retailer Harborside (OTC: HSDEF)(CSE:HBOR) has opened the first cannabis dispensary drive-thru in Southern California, and the second in the state, according to The Desert Sun.

The dispensary drive-thru is located two turns off Interstate 10, on Paul Road in Desert Hot Springs, in a cannabis-friendly region called Coachella Valley.

Interestingly, cannabis drive-thrus are actually prohibited in the state, having an exception for applications submitted before June 2018.

“Harborside has always been about pushing the boundaries of cannabis freedom as far as we can, and this is another step in that direction,” Steve DeAngelo, Harborside’s co-founder told The Desert Sun. Harborside was one of the first dispensaries in the country to legally sell medical cannabis.

The new cannabis drive-thru started offering its services in November, but the official opening with the celebration strengthened by the presence of DeAngelo and comedian Jim Belushi is scheduled for Dec. 7, according to The Desert Sun.

“We shouldn't be making people jump through hoops to buy legal cannabis. You should be able to buy it the same way you buy anything else: fruits, vegetables, soda pops, whatever,” Tom Grigor, Harborisde Desert Hot Springs general manager told The Desert Sun.

As for the rules at the drive-thru, smoking is forbidden following the state’s law, which also doesn’t allow cannabis consumption while driving. A budtener at the window will verify the age of purchaser by scanning their ID.

