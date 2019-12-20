Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Curaleaf Holdings Secures $275M Loan, 'Fortifies' Balance Sheet

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Curaleaf Holdings Secures $275M Loan, 'Fortifies' Balance Sheet

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Friday that it has obtained commitments from a syndicate of lenders for a $275-million senior secured term loan facility with an annual interest rate of 13%. 

The maturity date for the loan is 48 months from closing, according to the vertically integrated cannabis company. 

The commitments are from existing lenders and U.S.-based institutional investors, Curaleaf said. The proceeds are intended for the refinancing of existing debt, the satisfaction of transaction fees and expenses from previously announced acquisitions, the funding of capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. 

The sole placement agent for the loan is Seaport Global Securities.

"This transaction is a historic milestone for Curaleaf. Our track record of continuously improving results has attracted a strong group of institutional investors who share our belief that we have established a leading credit profile in the cannabis industry," CEO Joseph Lusardi said in a statement.

"Importantly, we have raised debt capital at attractive terms without the need to dilute our shareholders. We believe this additional capital fortifies Curaleaf's balance sheet to take advantage of the significant market opportunities that exist in this space."

The capital puts Curaleaf in a strong position as its business scales and generates positive free cash flow, CFO Neil Davidson said in a statement. 

"Further, we believe our pending acquisitions, most notably Select and Grassroots will benefit from our expanded balance sheet, both of which are expected to close early next year."

The stock was trading 4.9% higher at $5.56 at the time of publication Friday. 
Related Links: 

Active Cannabis ETF Eschews Canadian Names

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Photo courtesy of Curaleaf. 

Posted-In: Joseph Lusardi Seaport Global SecuritiesCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF)

Active Cannabis ETF Eschews Canadian Names
A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida
The Week In Cannabis: Peru Rolls Out Sales, Uruguay Updates Rules, MLB Stops Testing Players, Canopy Hires New CEO
Curaleaf Appoints Joe Bayern As President
Benzinga Heads To Miami For The First Cannabis Capital Conference Of 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.52
-0.0399
- 0.35%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.80
0.0227
+ 0.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$321.19
0.32
+ 0.1%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.07
-0.005
- 0.03%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Netflix Analyst Likes Latin America Subscribers, Still Neutral On Stock