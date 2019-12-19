Sundial To Enter Canadian Medical Cannabis Sector With Original E-Commerce Marketplace

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) said Thursday an initiative to become part of the Canadian medical cannabis business, having plans for the launch of an original e-commerce marketplace.

The company’s new e-commerce platform should make the process of accessing medical cannabis easier for patients. It plans to use its research capacities acquired by the 50% acquisition of Pathway Rx inc.

"This initiative is truly the launch pad for Sundial's Heal (medical) strategy and allows us to accelerate entry into the Canadian medical cannabis market by establishing trusted relationships with patients based on research, high-quality consistent products, accessibility and thoughtful customer care," said Torsten Kuenzlen, Sundial's CEO.

In addition, Sundial signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Empire Company Limited and their brands such as Safeway, FreshCo, Sobeys, Lawtons, Foodland, and Thrifty Foods with the aim to provide products and medical cannabis education to its pharmacy patients, once the marketplace is launched.

The company expects for the platform to become accessible in Canada in the summer of the following year.

Sundial operates facilities in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Sundial's stock traded 8.3% higher to $2.48 in Thursday’s pre-market session.

