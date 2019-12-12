Sundial Growers Announces Premium Cannabis Brand Top Leaf

Sundial Growers Inc (Nasdaq: SNDL) announced the launch Thursday of the premium cannabis brand Top Leaf.

A big portion of Canadian cannabis consumers prefer spending more money on premium quality products, according to a BDS Analytics consumer insights survey cited by Sundial Growers.

The Top Leaf product portfolio will include high-quality cannabis buds, pre-rolls and vape formats, according to Sundial.

"Consumers have long-awaited access to genetically unique and premium cannabis since legalization. We are excited to provide the true cannabis lover with the products they've been looking for," Ryan Hellard, Sundail's chief experience officer, said in a statement.

"Top Leaf is a significant achievement for Sundial as we continue to distinguish ourselves as a global leader in the industry. This is an essential part of the overall Sundial brand and product portfolio, as it offers even the most discerning cannabis consumer products that are a cut above the competition."

Top Leaf said it will supply a mixture of well-known and exclusive genetics from all around the world. Each strain is grown in small portions by master growers in purpose-built modular rooms at Sundial's flagship facility in Olds, Alberta.

Top Leaf products will ship initially to Alberta, British Columbia and Nova Scotia, and to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and P.E.I. by the end of the year, the company said.

Top Leaf joins Palmetto and Sundial's namesake cannabis brand in the company's portfolio.

Sundial shares were trading 6.95% higher to $2.38 at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Sundial Growers.