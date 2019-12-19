How To Use CBD To Calm Dogs During The Holidays

By The Fresh Toast's Becky Garrison, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

For most dogs, CBD appears to work best when dosed sublingually. This will get the CBD into the dog’s bloodstream quicker than a CBD infused dog treat.

During the rush of the holiday seasons, it’s easy to forget dogs can get agitated by the sights and sounds of the holiday season. As Jeremy Feldman, Co-Founder and Brand Director of Pet-Ness, observes, “Much like humans, dogs also suffer from mental conditions like depression, anxiety, and stress. The symptoms can become exacerbated during the holiday season.”

Like humans, dog brains automatically release an increased amount of adrenaline and cortisol as coping mechanisms when faced with stressful situations. Signs like persistent barking, chewing of furniture, aggression, and urinating indoors, could mean the pup may be overly stressed and in needs of extra help to cope with the added stimuli.

Andreana Pena, Founder of pet CBD brand Blooming Culture, points to the dangers of conventional treatment for dogs who exhibit these aforementioned behaviors. ”Some pet parents rely on anti-anxiety medications to slow down their pets nervous system, which can lead to some unwanted side effects and even a drugged like state.”

One solution Feldman finds for dealing with these symptoms lies within the dog’s endocannabinoid system. “Dogs have endocannabinoid receptors within its body called CB1 and CB2 receptors. These receptors regulate the release of cytokine (signaling proteins) that are a contributing factor for helping regulate mood disorders, such as depression. When dogs ingests CBD, it stimulates their CB1 and CB2 which give them the sensations of wellbeing and a calm state of mind.” Pena adds how CBD is a safe and non-toxic alternative to calming a dog naturally. “CBD creates homeostasis within their body and lessens their flight or fight mode.”

Photo by sarandy westfall via Unsplash

How to Properly Dose a Dog

According to Dr. Debra Kimless, Chief Medical Officer of Pure Green, there is no one size fits all method for administering CBD to a dog. “Every dog breed is different, and every dog within each breed is an individual and responses uniquely to medications.” Pet owners should start with a low dose of CBD, and then watch and see how the dog responds. “If the dog is still exhibiting signs of stress or anxiety, then administer a little more until the anxiety and stress behaviors are reduced or stop.”

For most dog anxiety, CBD appears to work best when dosed sublingually, often in the form of CBD oil. This will get the CBD into the dog’s bloodstream quicker than a CBD infused dog treat.

Steve Goldner, Founder and CEO of Pure Green suggests avoiding home extracted cannabis mixtures or tinctures as these products may contain THC. “THC is very toxic to dogs and since cannabis strain names are confusing or misleading, a person should NEVER let their dog ingest cannabis plant material.”

Dr. Kimless offers this apt reminder that one needs to be careful when selecting products the best products. “Because of the current lack of clarity about standards and safety I would advise to proceed with caution by purchasing CBD from only a reliable source. The CBD should come with a lab test analysis to prove that there is no THC in the product as well as other toxic contaminants like heavy metals or pesticides or microbials that could potentially sicken a dog.”

Featured image by Unsplash