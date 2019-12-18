Market Overview

Over 750 Zenabis CBD Gelcaps Recalled By Health Canada
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2019 11:36am   Comments
Health Canada recalled 768 units of Zenabis Global Inc (TSE: ZENA) (OTC: ZBISF) Namaste CBD Light gelcaps Tuesday after it was discovered the products contain higher-than-labeled levels of THC and no CBD.

Zenabis previously had its Namaste Wappa dried cannabis pulled from shelves in June due to incorrect cannabinoid values on the packaging. 

While the company's Namaste CBD Light gelcaps are listed as containing 0.19mg THC per capsule, the recalled items included 2.247mg in each pill, according to Health Canada. The product, which contains 15 capsules per package, contained zero CBD versus the 6.13mg per pill listed on the label. 

The recalled product was sold Oct. 7 through New Brunswick retailer Cannabis NB, according to Health Canada.

The regulatory agency said it has received zero complaints, while Zenabis has received one. Neither entity has received reports of adverse reactions, Health Canada said.

The stock was trading 2.44% higher at 15 cents at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: CBD Health Canada THC

