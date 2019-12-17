MJardin Receives Cultivation, Processing License For Warman Facility

MJardin Group Inc (CSE: MJAR) (OTC: MJARF) said Monday that it received a Health Canada cultivation and processing license for Warman, a 120,000-square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba and the largest in the company's portfolio.

The construction of the building is finished and cultivation will begin promptly, the company said.

“This is a great milestone for our flagship facility in Winnipeg and a great day for the team,” CEO Pat Witcher said in a statement.

“The timing of this achievement keeps us on schedule to reach full capacity in Manitoba by the end of 2020. It also allows us to focus more of our production on extraction at this facility and take full advantage of that high-value market.”

A hybrid facility with both indoor and greenhouse production capability is planned, with certified extraction, processing and packaging capabilities.

Phase 2 of construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, helping the facility reach a production capacity of about 4,500 kg of dried flower and 800 liters of bulk oil, according to MJardin.

The license announced Monday is MJardin’s third cultivation and processing permit in Canada.

The stock was down 3.85% at 17 cents at the time of publication.