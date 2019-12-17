Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of.

A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The liquid-soluble cannabis product is created using unique pharmaceutical-grade process, which results in pure THC liquid that is completely clear, flavorless, odorless, discreet, convenient, all-natural and fast-acting.

See Also: New Cannabis Products: Herbal Teas, Frozen Pops, Hot Drinks, Nutraceuticals And More

ALT can be added to enhance any beverage and promises to deliver a consistent cannabis experience to the consumer, every time.

Intended as a “self-improvement supplement to elevate the senses,” ALT can be used recreationally, or microdosed for a functional, enhanced performance.

“ALT has created an incredibly innovative and groundbreaking liquid cannabis product which allows users to create their own experience through precision dosing,” Sean Akhvan, COO of contract manufacturer Wellgreens, told Benzinga. “ALT’s best in class water soluble technology increases the bioavailability of cannabis resulting in far greater absorption within the body, incredibly fast onset time, and consistency in its pronounced effects. ALT offers complete versatility as it can be added to enhance any beverage.”

Photos courtesy of ALT.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.07
-0.03
- 0.25%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.51
-0.005
- 0.03%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.06
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.49
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PG&E Goes Around California Governor In Restructuring Effort