Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of.

A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The liquid-soluble cannabis product is created using unique pharmaceutical-grade process, which results in pure THC liquid that is completely clear, flavorless, odorless, discreet, convenient, all-natural and fast-acting.

ALT can be added to enhance any beverage and promises to deliver a consistent cannabis experience to the consumer, every time.

Intended as a “self-improvement supplement to elevate the senses,” ALT can be used recreationally, or microdosed for a functional, enhanced performance.

“ALT has created an incredibly innovative and groundbreaking liquid cannabis product which allows users to create their own experience through precision dosing,” Sean Akhvan, COO of contract manufacturer Wellgreens, told Benzinga. “ALT’s best in class water soluble technology increases the bioavailability of cannabis resulting in far greater absorption within the body, incredibly fast onset time, and consistency in its pronounced effects. ALT offers complete versatility as it can be added to enhance any beverage.”

Photos courtesy of ALT.